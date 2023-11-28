For the 18th year, #1 global beauty brand L’Oréal Paris USA continues to elevate and honor the impact of female non-profit leaders through its trailblazing Women of Worth program.

Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Camila Cabello, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren attend the 18th Annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration

Last week, L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth hosted its annual celebration event at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles with the brand’s iconic lineup of spokespeople including Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, and more to recognize the 2023 honoree class.

For the second year and in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Courageous Studios, the inspiring in-person celebration can be streamed from home beginning on December 5 at www.WomenofWorth.com and on the L’Oréal Paris’ YouTube channel. The celebration will showcase the inspiring stories of the 10 honorees and shine a light on the pressing issues their organizations serve including climate action, gender equality, quality education, and more.

“Women’s empowerment continues to be an essential mission of our brand,” said L’Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. “As we approach two decades of this impactful program, we are honored to once again champion 10 women uplifting their communities through service. These women showcase resilience, courage, and strength, and embody our iconic tagline ‘Because you’re worth it.’”

“Closing equity gaps impacting vulnerable populations is a personal passion of mine, particularly within the LatinX community,” said actor, director, producer and activist Eva Longoria. “I’m honored to join the L’Oréal Paris family this year in honoring the incredible change these women are inspiring as they fight for a better world for all of us.”

The 2023 honorees and their non-profits include high school student and Founder of Rise N Shine Foundation, Shrusti Amula (Clarksburg, MD), Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Tools & Tiaras, Inc. Judaline Cassidy (New York, NY), Founder & Chairwoman of Twilight Wish Foundation, Cass Forkin (Jamison, PA), Activist, Founder and Executive Director of Climate Cardinals, Sophia Kianni (McLean, VA), Co-Founder and Executive Director of Yes We Can World Foundation, Estefanía Rebellón (Burbank, CA), Co-Founder and President of Possibilities of Free2Luv®, Tonya Sandis (Seattle, WA), Founder and Executive Director of Kits to Heart, Sonia Su (Columbia, MD), Founder and Director of Sahiyo U.S., Mariya Taher (Cambridge, MA), Co-Founder and President of 16 Strong Project, Samantha Wettje (Bardonia, NY), and Co-Founder and Executive Director of Disability EmpowHer Network, Stephanie Woodward (Rochester, NY).

Each honoree received a $25,000 grant through L’Oréal Paris’ intermediary grantmaker, GlobalGiving for their non-profit organizations, mentorship from the L’Oréal Paris network and a national platform to share their stories and missions with the world. Lack of funding is one of the most common roadblocks for nonprofits and as we approach Giving Tuesday, L’Oréal Paris has created a way to continue to support these critical causes. In partnership with GlobalGiving, the brand established the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Fund, which encouraged donations benefitting all 10 of this year’s honorees. Visit www.globalgiving.org/womenofworth to learn more.

In partnership with Points of Light, a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world, nominations are open for the class of 2024 honorees now through International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024. Nominate a woman you know at www.WomenofWorth.com for their chance to receive up to $25,000 for their organization, a national platform to tell their stories and an opportunity to build a network that amplifies their causes.