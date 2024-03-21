Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez announced Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven as the 2024 recipients of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award.

The Bezos Courage & Civility Award was established in 2021 to support leaders addressing today’s seemingly intractable problems. In its third year, the purpose of the honor remains the same – to recognize leaders who aim high and pursue solutions with courage and civility. As part of the honor, Longoria and McRaven were presented with $50M each to direct to the charities of their choice, joining the ranks of previous years’ recipients Van Jones, José Andrés and Dolly Parton.

As a Latina woman, Longoria has been a longtime advocate for the advancement of the Latino community, both as a storyteller and fierce champion for education and entrepreneurship. This award signifies her incredible contributions to empowering Latinas to create brighter futures as well as her work to promote a more inclusive society.

“Twelve years ago, I started the Eva Longoria Foundation, because Latinos believe in the American Dream, but we don’t always have enough access to it,” said Longoria. “I am honored and thrilled to have this opportunity to build and expand on that work to invest in the infrastructure of opportunity for my community.”

Four-star Admiral Bill McRaven’s leadership in special operations demonstrate his dedication to serving others at the highest levels when the stakes are at their most critical. McRaven’s public statements in support of our democracy, and his personal work in support of veterans, and the children of fallen soldiers continue to have lasting impact. This award is meant to further that important work.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award from Lauren and Jeff,” said McRaven. “Their generous gift will truly change the lives of countless veterans and their families. Nothing is more inspiring to those that serve than knowing that their sacrifice is recognized and genuinely appreciated.”

This year’s recipients were honored at the Courage & Civility Awards Event in Washington D.C, featuring a fireside chat with previous award recipients Van Jones and José Andrés in addition to a lookback video with a welcome greeting from last year’s award recipient, Dolly Parton, and a musical performance by Jewel.