Jewel Kilcher first claimed fame in 1995, when her sultry voice dripped seductively over the twelve-time Platinum selling album “Pieces of You.” It was an album that was filled to the brim with songs that were strong and passionate, qualities the singer herself would display in her philanthropic work in the years that followed.

In 1997, Jewel established Project Clean Water, a foundation that works to improve the quality of life for millions of people by helping to provide clean water on a global scale.

“I became interested in clean water when I was 18 and lived in my car,” said the 34-year-old. “I had sick kidneys and had to drink 2 gallons of purified water a day. I could not afford to buy much bottled water, and it dawned on me that if it was this hard to get clean drinking water in the United States, then it was probably a huge global issue. Boy, was I right.”

Jewel also launched an organization called Higher Ground for Humanity with her mother and older brother, whose main focus is education, sustainable improvements, and building alliances with like-minded organizations in South America, Central America, India, and Africa.

“Solutions and technologies exist to provide clean, affordable drinking water anywhere in the world. These solutions will save lives, reduce financial burdens, foster peace, and relieve millions of people from worrying about their next drink of water.”

Jewel is a spokesperson for Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation, which works to eliminate cancers affecting women.

Her actions have inspired her fans to form the Every Day Angels Foundation.