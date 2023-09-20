Project Angel Food announced last week that it will honor Sheryl Lee Ralph with the inaugural Sheryl Lee Ralph Legacy Award at the highly anticipated Angel Awards on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Hollywood

AIDS activist, artist and author Mary Fisher will receive the 2023 Angel Award, a distinction previously bestowed on Judith Light, Elizabeth Taylor, George Michael, Sharon Stone and Whoopi Goldberg, among others. Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer and mental health pioneer Jewel will perform in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of her second studio album Spirit, which has sold more than 3.7 million copies. Released on November 17, 1998, Spirit topped the Billboard charts with empowering hits like “Hands.”

The Angel Awards Gala will be held at Project Angel Food’s Hollywood kitchen, and the parking lot will be transformed into a beautiful “ballroom under the stars,” with a menu provided by Angelini Osteria. Celebrity guests will include John Goodman, Tara Reid, Megan Hilty, Charo, Steven Weber, Loni Love, Tyler Henry, Rachel Lindsay, Jai Rodriguez, Michael Corbett, celebrity chef Ronnie Woo and others.

The Angel Awards are presented by naming sponsor Wells Fargo, with Glamazon L.A., Amazon’s LGBTQ+ Affinity Group, joining as a principal sponsor.