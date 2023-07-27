World leaders have been honored as Ambassadors of Freedom for their exceptional role in making “Sound of Freedom” the most popular and impactful movie of the year.

This powerful film, based on true events, centers on the rescue of children from the harrowing clutches of child trafficking. Released on July 4th, the movie marks the anniversary of the rescue of one of the children depicted, making it even more poignant in its message.

Thousands of Ambassadors of Freedom played a pivotal role in the astonishing success of “Sound of Freedom,” driving the movie to achieve remarkable milestones:

The #1 Movie in the United States on July 4th, the anniversary of the rescue of one of the children depicted in the movie

Generated nearly $130 million at the box office

Seen by over 10 million people

Earned a perfect audience rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Achieved “mission impossible” by beating “Indiana Jones” and “Mission Impossible” at the box office

Supported a movement that has inspired the rescue of thousands of children

These achievements are a testament to the collective influence of the Ambassadors and the public’s fervent response to the urgent issue of child trafficking.

Stars who have recorded videos in support of the movie include Alejandro Sanz, Alex Sirvent, Carlos Ponce, Chuck Liddell, Dana White, Enrique Santos, Jen Spry, Jewel, Jorge Masvidal, Karolina Kurkova, Luis Fonsi, Maria Elena Salinas, Mel Gibson, Melky Jean, Pamela Silva, and Tony Robbins.

An open letter has been penned to express gratitude and recognition to these courageous leaders who contributed to the movie’s triumph and enabled it to fulfill its crucial mission — to raise awareness about the abhorrent reality of child trafficking. The Ambassadors’ unwavering support has galvanized an army of individuals committed to fighting for the liberation of the estimated 2 million children currently enslaved and subjected to multiple daily instances of sexual exploitation.

“Sound of Freedom” is not just a movie; it’s a movement to free millions of innocent lives from the clutches of modern-day slavery. Already, this movement has led to the successful rescue of thousands of children from unimaginable suffering and abuse.

The open letter also invites leaders from all walks of life, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress members, Supreme Court Justices, global dignitaries, celebrities and influential community leaders worldwide, to join the ranks of the “Ambassadors of Freedom” and stand united against child trafficking. It includes heartfelt videos made by some of the esteemed Ambassadors of Freedom, passionately promoting the life-saving mission of “Sound of Freedom.” These videos confirm the film’s impact and validate the urgent need to address the global crisis of child trafficking.

Watch the videos and find out more here.