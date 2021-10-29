GO Campaign (gocampaign.org), a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children around the world, hosted its 15th Anniversary GO Gala on October 23, 2021.

Robert Pattinson and Lily Collins

The gala was co-hosted by the nonprofit’s Global Ambassadors Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson. The evening also included exclusive musical performances from Sia, Jewel, and MILCK as well as appearances from Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

GO Campaign targeted raising a total of $1 million at the Gala with all funds raised going to support GO Campaign’s efforts for global Covid-19 Relief and efforts to achieve racial justice for youth in the US and education for at-risk children in Africa and Latin America and for girls in Afghanistan.