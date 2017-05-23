UNICEF Ambassador
Supports UNICEF’s Unite Against AIDS Campaign
Ewan signed items for an auction to help the Luke Neuhedel Foundation
McGregor hosted a dinner to raise funds for CLIC Sargent and CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland).
Charities & foundations supported 18
Ewan McGregor has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 16
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women
