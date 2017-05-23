Ewan McGregor
UNICEF Ambassador

Supports UNICEF’s Unite Against AIDS Campaign

Ewan signed items for an auction to help the Luke Neuhedel Foundation

McGregor hosted a dinner to raise funds for CLIC Sargent and CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland).

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Causes supported 16

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

