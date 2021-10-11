GO Campaign, a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children around the world, is once again going virtual this year to ensure the safety of all attendees for its 15th Anniversary GO Gala on October 23, 2021.

The gala will again be co-hosted by the nonprofit’s Global Ambassadors Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson. The evening will also include exclusive musical performances as well as appearances from Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton and other surprise celebrity guests. All funds raised at this year’s gala will continue to support GO Campaign’s efforts for global Covid-19 Relief and efforts to achieve racial justice for youth in the US. In addition this year, funds raised will support education for at-risk children in Africa and Latin America and for girls in Afghanistan.

GO Campaign’s gala on October 23rd will be completely free and accessible to viewers around the world with the hopes of inspiring viewers to become a part of the impactful change GO Campaign brings to communities across the globe. The gala’s online auction will raise meaningful funds for the organization and feature exclusive travel, shopping and dining experiences, including a one-of-a-kind Paris trip with tickets courtesy of Air France. Along with getting the chance to win auction items donated by celebrity guests, viewers can look forward to feature appearances from other notable guests. This year’s GO Gala sponsors include Beachbody, Netflix, Christian Dior, Lancôme and United Talent Agency. VIP guests will enjoy an enhanced at-home experience with treats from JUSTIN Wines, Kastra Vodka, Sol Angeles and more.

Earlier this year, GO Campaign successfully provided life-saving assistance to children and families across the globe, notably in India by supplying PPE, oximeters, food to families in need (including in the largest slum of Dharavi), daily health checks, homeschooling for children and access to vaccinations.

“It’s an honor to be a lifeline to these Local Heroes around the globe, to help them achieve their shared vision of a world filled with healthy, happy, educated children” said GO Campaign founder and CEO Scott Fifer. “The more donations we are able to raise during this virtual Gala, the more children, women and families we can protect.”

In 2020, GO Campaign enlisted a new generation of young activists in Hollywood to raise awareness for GO’s mission locally in Los Angeles and around the world. These young activists, known as Changemakers, include Minka Kelly, Brandon Flynn, Geraldine Viswanathan, Max Carver, Alex MacNicoll, Torrance Coombs and Abigail Cowen among others. Despite being unable to host the gala in-person, GO Campaign is letting no obstacle stand in the way of being able to engage with our community on a global level and come together to continue to change the lives of thousands of children from East Africa to East Los Angeles.

GO Ambassador Robert Pattinson added, “GO Campaign has a proven track record of making real, meaningful change in communities around the world. The funds raised at the GO Gala bring opportunities and resources to some of the most vulnerable children that may otherwise be left behind. Every dollar donated to GO Campaign is a dollar invested wisely in the future generation.”

“As a part of the GO Campaign family, I’ve watched the organization grow and expand since the very beginning. I’ve seen firsthand the lives that have been radically changed because of GO…it’s truly amazing” said GO Ambassador, Ewan McGregor. “For the second year in a row, an endless amount of supporters can gather with us – safely and online – in an effort to make real change.”

The gala will be free to all viewers and all guests are encouraged to visit www.gogala.org to register for the live event on October, 23rd, 2021.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic, GO Campaign has granted more than $855,000 in Covid Emergency Relief to grassroots organizations, provided 1,719,554 meals and 46,155 masks to children and vulnerable communities, helped6,855 families with groceries and household supplies, and helped 32,761 children with real, immediate relief.

GO Campaign grants have supported a variety of initiatives, like giving youth in Chicago, Texas, LA and New York the necessary digital tools to continue online learning and internships, providing youth affected by violence in Los Angeles with programs for mental health and youth leadership, counseling to support community violence recovery, psycho-educational groups and cultural outings. GO grants are also providing life-saving resources medical and nutritional resources to children across India, funding microloan programs in Nepal and Kenya allowing families to make and sell products, bringing in income to support their families since the beginning of the pandemic, providing children in the UK with consistent access nutritious meals and fitness programming, and helping organizations from LA to Chicago to Brooklyn by investing in programs that address racial inequality.

To learn more about GO Campaign or for more information on GO Gala, please click here.