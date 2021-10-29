GO Campaign is dedicated to empowering orphans and vulnerable children throughout the world to secure a better future. They are a youth-driven nonprofit that cuts out the red tape and provides a direct connection to deserving grass-roots organizations serving children in need.

Ewan McGregor, Jodie Foster and Ty Burrell attended the 4th Annual GO GO Gala held at The London Hotel on November 10 2011 in West Hollywood, Calif.

At the 2009 gala, Jonah Hill auctioned off a visit to the set of his upcoming movie.

Robert Pattinson donated auction lots to aid fundraising at both the 2009 and 2010 Go Campaign galas.

Fitness-instructor-to-the-stars Tony Horton is on the GO Campaign board.