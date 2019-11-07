Beyond his music, Jackson is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE), Nukefree.org, and the Success Through the Arts Foundation, which provides education opportunities for students in South Los Angeles.

Along with Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne was one of the organizers of 1979’s No Nukes concerts. As part of this, he helped found the anti-nuclear organization, Musicians United for Safe Energy.

He frequently performs at benefit concerts, including Farm Aid and Amnesty International's A Conspiracy of Hope Tour in 1986.

In 1995, he performed in The Wizard of Oz in Concert: Dreams Come True to benefit the Children's Defense Fund.

He was awarded the Courage of Conscience Awards from The Peace Abbey in Sherborn, Massachusetts, for “promoting peace and justice through his music and his unrelenting support for that which promotes nonviolent solutions to problems both nationally and internationally.”

He contributed to the Songs For Tibet benefit CD.

He covered John Lennon’s “Oh My Love” to benefit Amnesty International’s campaign to alleviate the crisis in Darfur. The song appears on the album Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur.

Jackson contributed to the “Occupy This Album” box set that came out in May 2012 in support of the Occupy Wall Street Movement.