Founded by Neil Young, the school ensures that children with severe speech and physical impairments achieve full participation in their communities through the use of augmentative & alternative means of communication (AAC) and assistive technology (AT) applications.
Bridge School has established an outreach program to share what is developed at the school with parents, professionals and users of AAC/AT across the world.
