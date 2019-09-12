Roger Daltrey is the lead singer of The Who, and is Patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He sang “Rock and Roll” on a charity single released as McEnroe & Cash with The Full Metal Rackets for Rock Aid Armenia in 1986.

He performed with The Who at Live Aid in 1985 and Concert for Kampuchea in 1979.

In 1976, he performed at the Celtic Football Ground in Glasgow, Scotland, with proceeds of over £100,000 donated to charity.

He performed for the Robin Hood Foundation at the The Concert for New York City and other benefits in 2001; at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit in 1999; and in the Quadrophenia Concert for The Prince's Trust in Hyde Park in 1996.

He attended a PETA benefit with Sarah McLachlan and Chrissie Hynde.

He appeared in The Wizard of Oz in Concert: Dreams Come True in 1995 for the Children's Defense Fund, and at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert to benefit AIDS research in 1992.