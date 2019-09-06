In 1981, Clapton appeared at the Amnesty International benefit The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball with Jeff Beck.

Clapton performed at the 1983 ARMS charity concert and at Live Aid in 1985 with Phil Collins.

Auctions of Clapton’s guitars held in 1999 and 2004 raised over $12 million for his Crossroads Centre. The 2004 auction also included guitars owned by some of his famous friends.

Clapton and other stars drew more than 60,000 people to a charity concert at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales that raised $2.3 million for Asian tsunami relief.

Eric took part in an event organized by his good friend, George Harrison, to raise funds for the suffering people of Bangladesh in 1971.

Clapton has taken part in numerous charity concerts over the years, including:

3 September 2005: “How You Can Help” Hurricane Katrina Benefit (TV)

11 June 2005: Wintershall – HASTE (Heart and Stroke Trust Endeavour)

22 January 2005: Tsunami Relief Concert (Cardiff, Wales)

15 January 2005: Tsunami Aid: A Concert For Hope (US)

4, 5, 6 June 2004: Crossroads Guitar Festival

15 March 2004: One Generation 4 Another

17 July 2003: UNICEF concert in Liverpool

27 May 2003: Pavarotti & Friends S.O.S. Iraq War Child Benefit

2 June 2003: Lincoln Center Jazz Foundation

25 March 2003: Teenage Cancer Trust

29 November 2002: Concert For George (Material World Foundation)

10 October 2002: Carl Wilson Foundation

20 October 2001: The Concert For New York City

7 July 2001: Wintershall – HASTE (Heart and Stroke Trust Endeavour)

19 January 2001: The Yéle Haiti Foundation

17 December 1998: A Very Special Christmas at the White House Special Olympics

15 September 1997: Music For Montserrat

20 June 1996: Pavarotti & Friends War Child Benefit

2 May 1994: T.J. Martell Foundation

1, 2, 3 October 1993: Chemical Dependency Centre

30 June 1990: Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy (Knebworth ’90)

1 July 1989: King Edward VII Hospital

18 November 1989: Parents For Safe Food

1986, 1987, 1988, 1996: Prince's Trust Concerts

13 July 1985: Live Aid (JFK Stadium, Philadelphia)

1983: ARMS Tour (Multiple Sclerosis)

16 November 1981: John Wile Testimonial

9, 10, 11, 12 September 1981: Amnesty International

1 August 1971: Concert For Bangladesh

15 December 1969: UNICEF Peace For Christmas