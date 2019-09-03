Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has participated in concerts and other activities to help raise money and/or awareness for a variety of different causes for nearly 30 years. Some include Live Aid, Amnesty International's “A Conspiracy of Hope” tour, Rock For Amnesty, the Prince's Trust Rock Gala, the Nelson Mandela birthday party concert, Roger Waters' “The Wall” in Berlin, the CBC benefit concert in Toronto for victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake, and Canada’s Live 8 show. In Qatar he raised £1.5M ($2,617,000) from a performance and the auction of a guitar signed by many of the world’s most prominent guitarists for Qatar’s “Reach Out to Asia” campaign. He also performed in Karachi, Pakistan, to raise money for underprivileged children to go to school and for victims of the 2005 Pakistan earthquake.

Some of his own projects include rebuilding a school in Thailand and a new sports center in Sri Lanka after the Indian Ocean tsunami, a benefit record for Ethiopia called Tears Are Not Enough, a benefit record for Greenpeace called Rainbow Warriors, and a benefit album called On a Day Like Today in support of an elephant sanctuary.

In 2006 he set up the Bryan Adams Foundation with the aim of improving the quality of lives across the world. It hopes to advance the lives of children through education and to support those in need in a variety of ways via the distribution of grants.