Nelson Mandela's campaign to help raise Global awareness of AIDS/HIV. 46664 aims to highlight the emergency of AIDS/HIV through unique live events and music related initiatives.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 51
46664 has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alicia Keys
- Anastacia
- Angélique Kidjo
- Annie Lennox
- Aretha Franklin
- Beyoncé
- Bill Clinton
- Bob Geldof
- Bono
- Brian May
- Bryan Adams
- Carla Bruni
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Cyndi Lauper
- Dave Stewart
- Dido
- Emmanuel Jal
- Forest Whitaker
- Freddie Mercury
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Jamelia
- Jesse McCartney
- Joan Baez
- Johnny Clegg
- Josh Groban
- Katie Melua