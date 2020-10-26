Queen Latifah helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.
Charities & foundations supported 16
Queen Latifah has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Queen Latifah"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 19
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, LGBT Support, Literacy, Senior Citizen Support, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Women
Contact Queen Latifah
You can contact Queen Latifah using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Comedy, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →