Today the American Lung Association announced their celebrity lineup for #Act4Impact, a livestream fundraising benefit hosted by Queen Latifah on September 26.

Funds raised will go towards the American Lung Association’s efforts to defeat COVID-19 and decrease health disparities by supporting and safeguarding lung health, particularly in underserved communities.

Bringing together today’s most recognizable stars live from their homes, the two-hour event will feature musical performances, comedy sketches, and surprise and delight moments. The event will also channel the voices of scientists, frontline healthcare workers and people impacted by the virus.

The growing list of celebrities, entertainment talent, and musicians confirmed to participate include:

Jimmy Fallon – Comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer

Vivica A. Fox – Actress, producer and television host.

Katharine McPhee – Actress, singer, and songwriter

Keke Palmer – Actress, singer, and television personality

Questlove – musician and music journalist

Gabrielle Union – Actress, voice artist, activist, and author

Dwyane Wade – Former professional basketball player

“I’m so excited to have some of my closest friends involved in this exclusive event,” says Queen Latifah. “We’ll be raising money to support for those who have been impacted most by COVID-19 while also bringing a bit of heart, fun and laughter into homes across the nation.”

As coronavirus spreads deeper across America, the pandemic has shined a spotlight on the health disparities within our most underserved populations. Reports and studies from across the nation show the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting and killing people in Black and Brown communities.

The national livestream benefit will encourage viewers to contribute to the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in COVID-19 testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics, and funding critical research. As part of its initiative, the American Lung Association will also deliver resources to the public, help frontline healthcare workers with COVID-19 education, and advocate at the state and federal level to end ongoing health disparities.