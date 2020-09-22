Jimmy Fallon recorded a PSA for the Food Bank For New York City. It can be viewed at the Food Bank for NYC website.
He took part in 2008’s Stand Up To Cancer telethon.
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support
