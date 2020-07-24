In October, 2006, talk show host Rachael Ray rang De’Shauntae Ford, a 10-year-old brain tumor sufferer who couldn’t go to her show due to her illness.
In 2007, with the help of Bill Clinton, Ray established Yum-o! to help children eat healthier.
Rachael Ray Nutrish pet foods were created from recipes Ray makes for her own dog. All proceeds go to Rachael’s Rescue, a charity founded by Ray for at-risk animals.
She made a PSA for the Food Bank For New York City that can be viewed here.
Ray attended the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance's 35th anniversary gala in 2009, helping to raise $225,000.
In December 2011, Ray lent her support to the AARP's Drive to End Hunger campaign.
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 30
Rachael Ray has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Adrienne Shelly Foundation
- Alliance for a Healthier Generation
- American Association of Retired Persons
- American Stroke Association
- ASPCA
- Blue Planet Run Foundation
- Centre For Environmental Education
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Exploring The Arts
- Feeding America
- Fisher House Foundation
- Food Bank For New York City
- Heifer International
- Hope North
- Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund
- Keep A Child Alive
- Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City
- North Shore Animal League
- North Shore Animal League America
- Partnership for a Healthier America
- Robert F Kennedy Memorial
- Share Our Strength: No Kid Hungry
- Soles4Souls
- SPCA
- The Art of Elysium
- The Heart Truth
- The Lunchbox Fund
- Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance
- Yum-o!
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 22
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Women
Contact Rachael Ray
You can contact Rachael Ray using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)