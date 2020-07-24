In October, 2006, talk show host Rachael Ray rang De’Shauntae Ford, a 10-year-old brain tumor sufferer who couldn’t go to her show due to her illness.

In 2007, with the help of Bill Clinton, Ray established Yum-o! to help children eat healthier.

Rachael Ray Nutrish pet foods were created from recipes Ray makes for her own dog. All proceeds go to Rachael’s Rescue, a charity founded by Ray for at-risk animals.

She made a PSA for the Food Bank For New York City that can be viewed here.

Ray attended the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance's 35th anniversary gala in 2009, helping to raise $225,000.

In December 2011, Ray lent her support to the AARP's Drive to End Hunger campaign.