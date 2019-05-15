Formed in January 2007, the Adrienne Shelly Foundation supports the artistic achievements of female filmmakers through a series of grants distributed through partnerships with Women in Film, IFP, Nantucket Film Festival, Sundance Institute, Tribeca Film Institute, Columbia University, Boston University, Rooftop Films and American Film Institute. Since its inception, it has awarded forty-six grants.

Actress Adrienne Shelly was murdered in 2006.