Rosario hosted the 10th Anniversary Benefit for the Lower East Side Girls Club.

Dawson took part in the “Stay Close” campaign for Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

Rosario hosted a concert event in support of Global Darfur Awareness Day, with the proceeds of the evening going to the International Rescue Committee.

Dawson founded Voto Latino.

Rosario joined the Control Arms Campaign organized by Oxfam and Amnesty International, and donated her time to do a reading in support of halting the spread of weapons around the world.

Dawson also took time to do a reading at the “Any One of Us: Words From Prison” event, where performers used words and song to highlight the connection between violence against women and incarceration.

Rosario was bat girl for the Reebok Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game and Home Run Derby benefiting children’s charities.