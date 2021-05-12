To remind Latinas across California to keep following safety measures and help protect our communities against COVID-19, Poderistas and the State of California joined forces to produce English and Spanish PSAs that are now airing across the state on network television and social media platforms.

The PSAs feature America Ferrera, Chloe Bridges, Francia Raísa, Kate del Castillo, Liz Hernandez, Maria Elena Salinas, Patty Rodriguez, and Rosario Dawson. The PSAs were organized by Poderistas, a community built to celebrate Latina culture and harness Latina power, and the State of California for the Your Actions Save Lives campaign.

To view the PSA in Spanish and English, click here.

In the PSAs, the Latina leaders and activists make the case that “we’re stronger together” during the pandemic and encourage the community to mask up and get vaccinated because these safety steps help keep everyone safe. Agencies supporting the PSA include RS-E and Sensis Agency.

“Without a doubt, the voices of these incredible Latina leaders will help the critical messages of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated breakthrough to the Latino community. We’re excited to partner with Poderistas and empower our communities with the information they need to stay safer and help end the pandemic. ¡Pa’lante, Pa’tras ni para coger impulso!” said Ana Matosantos, Cabinet Secretary, Office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Latinx essential workers have stepped up across the pandemic, saving lives by ensuring we have access to everything from healthcare to the food on our tables. All of us have to do our part to keep our community healthy and safe by getting vaccinated and continuing to mask up. We are stronger together,” said America Ferrera, actor, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas.

“The pandemic continues to disproportionately impact the Latinx community, but Latinas across California have a profound impact on keeping our families, friends, and neighbors safe. All of us need to get vaccinated and continue to follow safety guidelines so we can limit the spread as much as possible,” said Elsa Collins, co-founder of Poderistas.

As the vaccine continues to be rolled out across California and the country, the California Department of Public Health is urging everyone over the age of 16 to get vaccinated and to continue to follow safe practices guidelines like remaining socially distant and masking up in necessary spaces to help limit further spread of the virus. This PSA is specifically targeted to the Latina population in California to help reduce the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on the Hispanic community.

For more information, visit www.covid19.ca.gov.