America Ferrera became an Ambassador for Save the Children in 2008. In September of that year she presented an award at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards ceremony.

“I couldn’t be more excited to support Save the Children in its effort to educate children around the world. When a child learns, the entire community benefits,” she said. “It’s horrifying to think about the 72 million children who are not in school and may never have the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe environment. I believe that our world can become a much more productive and peaceful place when every child is given the opportunity to attend school.”

She answered phones at the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2008.