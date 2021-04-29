City Year Los Angeles, an education nonprofit that partners with AmeriCorps to provide young adult mentors for students in systemically underserved communities, announced today that its highly-anticipated annual Spring Break: Destination Education event will be reimagined as a live virtual program on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Longtime City Year board member Octavia Spencer will host the event, which will feature a performance from Miguel, and special Corps member spotlights presented by Sterling K. Brown, America Ferrera, Regina King, Jesse Williams, Steven Yeun, and more.

Spring Break: Destination Education will be a night of music, inspiration, and fun to celebrate City Year’s dedicated AmeriCorps members who stepped up for students during distance learning so they can continue to thrive. Over the past year, these members went above and beyond their call and became a lifeline for students from communities most impacted by COVID. Spring Break: Destination Education will showcase some of their incredible journeys and offer them an evening to rejoice and celebrate with support from some of today’s stars.

“We are so incredibly proud of the work that was done by our dedicated AmeriCorps members over the past year,” said City Year LA co-chair Giselle Fernandez (Executive Editor, News and News Anchor, Spectrum TV). “Their resilience and selflessness has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

“Corps members put the needs of their mentees above their own and provided support in every sense of the word for those who need it most. We are looking forward to gathering, virtually, to celebrate their accomplishments with a reflection of their work and of course, great music!” added City Year LA co-chair Mattie McFadden-Lawson (President, The MML Group).

Tickets are free to the public, and interested guests can register here for the virtual celebration.