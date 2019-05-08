City Year is an education-focused organization founded in 1988 dedicated to helping students and schools succeed. City Year partners with public schools in 26 urban, high-poverty communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and Johannesburg, South Africa. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide high-impact student, classroom and school-wide support, to help students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success.
Celebrity supporters 51
City Year has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aimee Garcia
- Alison Brie
- Amandla Stenberg
- Amy Landecker
- Anna Kendrick
- Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
- Barbra Streisand
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Charlie Puth
- Chord Overstreet
- Christy Turlington
- Darren Criss
- Edward Norton
- Elizabeth Banks
- Erika Christensen
- Garcelle Beauvais
- Holland Roden
- Jaime Pressly
- Jameela Jamil
- Jason Bateman
- Jason Lewis
- Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Jenna Ortega
- Jennifer Garner
- Jillian Rose Reed
- Joey King
- Jon Huertas
- Josh Brolin
- Julianne Hough
- Katrina Bowden
- Liam Hemsworth
- Mahershala Ali
- Max Greenfield
- Meagan Good
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Nick Jonas
- Nico Santos
- Octavia Spencer
- Rami Malek
- Regina Hall
- Russell Simmons
- Sally Pressman
- Seth Green
- Seth Rogen
- Sophia Bush
- Terry Crews
- Ty Burrell
- Will Ferrell
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Zendaya
- Zoey Deutch