Actress Sophia Bush personally helped those living in the area of the Gulf of Mexico affected by the environmental disaster of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 by raising money through Crowdrise.com.

In 2011 she ran the San Francisco Marathon to raise money for The Nature Conservancy.

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Water

