The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast live to the world on Saturday, September 23 from New York City’s Central Park, where 60 thousand global citizens, along with the world’s leading artists and advocates, will gather for a day of action and advocacy for equity, for the planet, for food and for jobs, to end extreme poverty NOW, as world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly.

Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Daymond John, Eddie Izzard, Katie Holmes, Liza Koshy, Natasha Lyonne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Vladimir Duthiers are set to join the line-up that will take the stage on Central Park’s Great Lawn. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN; Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norwegian Minister of Development and Cooperation; Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General, International Labour Organisation; José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste; Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO, Dubai Cares; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization; Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait; and leading advocates Brianna Fruean, Helena and Nina Gualinga and Moj Mahdara will lead the charge, calling for systemic change for the world’s most marginalized populations.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jung Kook and Anitta, with performances from Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids. Previously announced participants include: Governor Helder Barbalho and State Secretary for Indigenous People Puyr Tembé from the Brazilian State of Pará, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, and renowned advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, Xiye Bastida and Wangari Kuria.

“To have a powerhouse of broadcasters and streamers taking the Global Citizen movement to the whole world on September 23 presents a significant opportunity to drive action in this critically important year for social change,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of Global Citizen. “We couldn’t be happier to have truly inspiring world leaders taking the stage alongside Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Katie Holmes and Eddie Izzard and this year’s sensational line up. It’s going to be an unforgettable day in Central Park.”

WHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 4:00pm EST

WHERE: The Great Lawn of Central Park, New York City

HOW TO WATCH: The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed to the world on ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Facebook, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Instagram, Mediacorp, SABC, TikTok, TimesLIVE, TNT, TV3, Veeps, YouTube, the Global Citizen app and www.globalcitizen.org. A primetime special, Global Citizen Festival 2023, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 pm EST.