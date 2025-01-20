The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) – the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization proudly announces a talented slate of speakers, presenters and performers for this year’s HRC Greater New York Dinner, taking place on February 1st.

The program’s key speakers include trailblazer and US Congressional Representative Sarah McBride who became the first openly transgender member of Congress. HRC President Kelley Robinson will also address guests about the fight forward for LGBTQ+ equality. Also participating in the program will be actress and HRC board member Sophia Bush alongside her partner, former soccer superstar Ashlyn Harris. The event will include a performance by American Idol runner-up, prolific singer/songwriter and LGBTQ+ icon David Archuleta. The live auction will be hosted by comedian Dana Goldberg. After-party entertainment will be provided by NYC nightclub personality, legendary drag queen and musical performer Kevin Aviance.

WHERE:

New York Marriott Marquis

1535 Broadway New York, NY 10036

WHEN:

Saturday, February 1, 2025