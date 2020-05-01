Common
Common is an American rap star.

He appeared in advertisements for PETA's Think Before You Eat campaign.

He is part of the “Knowing Is Beautiful” movement which supports HIV/AIDS awareness.

He is featured in the video for “Yes We Can,” will.i.am's song in support of the candidacy of Barack Obama.

Common established the Common Ground Foundation to serve as inspiration for equality, opportunity and hope among youth in underserved communities. The Foundation is committed to empowering youth in urban neighborhoods and providing life skills needed to achieve their dreams.

“I think making a difference in the lives of others is my life’s greatest purpose.”

Causes supported 21

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Women

