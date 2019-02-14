Television host Ellen DeGeneres supports numerous organizations, and has won many awards for her charitable efforts.

Recently, DeGeneres learned about an organization called The Gentle Barn, a home and hospital for animals that have been abused. On her website, DeGeneres urges her viewers to donate.

With Ben Affleck, DeGeneres launched the"Small Change Campaign" to benefit Feeding America. Ellen supports the Hurricane Katrina Relief Fund through the American Red Cross.

Degeneres’ Ellen for the Cure campaign, run during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month on her television show, supports Susan G. Komen for the Cure. She often gives out prizes and donations on her show.