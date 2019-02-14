Television host Ellen DeGeneres supports numerous organizations, and has won many awards for her charitable efforts.
Recently, DeGeneres learned about an organization called The Gentle Barn, a home and hospital for animals that have been abused. On her website, DeGeneres urges her viewers to donate.
With Ben Affleck, DeGeneres launched the"Small Change Campaign" to benefit Feeding America. Ellen supports the Hurricane Katrina Relief Fund through the American Red Cross.
Degeneres’ Ellen for the Cure campaign, run during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month on her television show, supports Susan G. Komen for the Cure. She often gives out prizes and donations on her show.
Charities & foundations supported 51
Ellen DeGeneres has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- ACLU of Southern California
- American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- Artists Against Racism
- Best Friends Animal Society
- charity:water
- Children's Health Fund
- Clothes Off Our Back
- David Lynch Foundation
- Declare Yourself
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Everyone Matters
- Farm Sanctuary
- Feeding America
- FHI 360
- GLAAD
- GLSEN
- Habitat For Humanity
- Halo Pet Foundation
- Heifer International
- Hillsides
- It Gets Better Project
- Los Angeles LGBT Center
- Love Our Children USA
- Make It Right
- Malaria No More
- Musicians on Call
- Music Rising
- Neurofibromatosis, Inc.
- ONE Campaign
- Peace First
- PETA
- Petco Foundation
- Project Cuddle
- PROJECT ZAMBI
- Red Cross
- Save The Music Foundation
- Society for Animal Protective Legislation
- Soles4Souls
- SPCA
- Stand Up To Cancer
- Stephen J Wampler Foundation
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- STOMP Out Bullying
- Straight But Not Narrow
- Susan G. Komen for the Cure
- The Gentle Barn
- The Humane Society
- The Trevor Project
- UNICEF
Causes supported 31
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education, Water, Women
