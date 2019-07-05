The David Lynch Foundation (DLF) is a non-profit educational organization which was established in July 2005 to ensure that anyone at-risk for traumatic stress can learn Transcendental Meditation. In the past five years, over 150,000 inner-city youth, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, homeless adults and children, Native Americans, and inmates and guards in maximum security prisons have learned to meditate. Research on meditating students has found that the technique increases grades and improves test scores, boosts graduation rates while reducing stress, depression, anxiety, dropouts, suspensions, and expulsions.

The David Lynch Foundation Music program brings together exclusive tracks from the world’s top recording artists to support the Foundation’s educational outreach programs.