Celebrate Ringo Starr's 80th Birthday with Him Virtually

omaze.com is giving you the opportunity to win this amazing experience, and all you have to do is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

Every year, Ringo Starr asks for one simple birthday wish: peace and love. But this year, celebrations will be extra special because it’s his 80th birthday, plus you and a friend will join him on a private video call! You can chat about anything from music to meditation and how both can help us — especially now — while staying at home. Not only will you talk about meditation, you’ll also help provide healthcare workers on the front lines with Transcendental Meditation resources through the Heal the Healers Now initiative. And even though it’s Ringo’s birthday, he’s getting you an extra gift: a one-of-a-kind piece of art that he made himself! Don’t forget to wish him peace and love.

Heal the Healers Now is an initiative launched by the David Lynch Foundation and US TM Organization to provide stress-reducing Transcendental Meditation to medical providers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic. This wellness program has already been offered in hospitals and clinics nationally, resulting in significant reductions in physician burnout, insomnia and symptoms of post-traumatic stress over a three-month period in those practicing the TM technique.

To find out more and enter, visit omaze.com.