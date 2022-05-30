Coldplay is known as a philanthropic band, giving back and raising awareness in many ways. Now, they’re going big with both a sweepstakes and an auction live – the sweepstakes is raising funds for David Lynch Foundation and the auciton is supporting the Crossroads School.

Sweepstakes:
Fans donate $10+ to enter to win the epic experience
Closes June 19th
Find out more here

Charitybuzz auction:
Bidders participate in online auction, with high bidder winning / buying the piano
Closes May 31st!
Find out more here

