Coldplay is known as a philanthropic band, giving back and raising awareness in many ways. Now, they’re going big with both a sweepstakes and an auction live – the sweepstakes is raising funds for David Lynch Foundation and the auciton is supporting the Crossroads School.

Sweepstakes:

Fans donate $10+ to enter to win the epic experience

Closes June 19th

Find out more here

Charitybuzz auction:

Bidders participate in online auction, with high bidder winning / buying the piano

Closes May 31st!

Find out more here