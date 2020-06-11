Ringo Starr
9
charities
11
causes
59
articles
3
videos

Since beginning his career with The Beatles in the 1960s, Ringo Starr has been one of the world’s brightest musical luminaries. He has enjoyed a successful and dynamic solo career as a singer, songwriter and drummer, an active musical collaborator, and as an actor. Drawing inspiration from classic blues, soul, country, honky-tonk and rock ‘n’ roll, Ringo continues to play an important role in modern music with his solo recording and touring.

Former Beatle Ringo Starr started the Lotus Foundation with his wife, Barbara Bach.

He took part in George Harrison's historic Concert for Bangladesh in 1971.

In 2012, he contributed a song to an album benefiting victims of Hurricane Sandy, and also raised money for the David Lynch Foundation.

In 2011, he made a wish come true for a young cancer survivor when he presented him with a set of drums.

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Barry ManilowBenicio del ToroBrian MayCharlize TheronChris MartinColdplayDavid BowieDonna KaranGary Lineker OBEGeorge ClooneyGiorgio ArmaniGreen DayGwen StefaniHeidi KlumWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Ringo Starr"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 11

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Weapons Reduction

Contact Ringo Starr

You can contact Ringo Starr using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Movies, Music

More fields