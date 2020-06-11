Since beginning his career with The Beatles in the 1960s, Ringo Starr has been one of the world’s brightest musical luminaries. He has enjoyed a successful and dynamic solo career as a singer, songwriter and drummer, an active musical collaborator, and as an actor. Drawing inspiration from classic blues, soul, country, honky-tonk and rock ‘n’ roll, Ringo continues to play an important role in modern music with his solo recording and touring.

Former Beatle Ringo Starr started the Lotus Foundation with his wife, Barbara Bach.

He took part in George Harrison's historic Concert for Bangladesh in 1971.

In 2012, he contributed a song to an album benefiting victims of Hurricane Sandy, and also raised money for the David Lynch Foundation.

In 2011, he made a wish come true for a young cancer survivor when he presented him with a set of drums.