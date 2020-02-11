“I have spent decades dressing people. Now I want to address them.” – Donna Karan
Fashion designer Donna Karan’s experiences caring for her late husband led her to create the Urban Zen Foundation, opening up avenues to support people suffering from illnesses both physically and emotionally, complementing their medical treatments and easing their suffering.
The organization has since developed to help empower children and preserve cultures around the world.
AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Women
