Heidi Klum, Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Padma Lakshmi, Coco Rocha, Diplo, and Sydney Sweeney were among those gathered at the 22nd annual amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street to pay tribute to legendary model and businesswoman Iman, renowned CEO and president of Pace Gallery Marc Glimcher, and award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez for their longstanding support of amfAR and their commitment to the fight against AIDS.

Iman Attends amfAR Gala New York

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images

The event raised over $1.4 million for amfAR’s lifesaving research programs.

Longtime amfAR supporter Padma Lakshmi opened the evening, welcoming guests and thanking the fashion community for their continued support of amfAR’s work to bring the global AIDS epidemic to an end. Lakshmi introduced fashion industry leader and activist Anna Wintour, who presented amfAR’s Award of Courage to award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez. Wintour encouraged guests to see his play, The Inheritance, a testament to both the devastation of AIDS and “humor, wit, and joy in the face of adversity.” In his acceptance speech, Lopez said that he wrote The Inheritance “from the example of so many who fought for the lives and the dignity of AIDS patients,” and he hopes that the play inspires people to examine “what it means to face the world and to face themselves honestly and fearlessly.”

Coco Rocha took the stage to thank the evening’s sponsors and introduce amfAR Chairman of the Board Bill Roedy. Roedy shared the fact that “every day, 5,000 people across the world contract HIV,” and urged guests to contribute to amfAR’s innovative breakthrough cure research.

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful presented the amfAR Award of Courage to Iman, recognizing how “she had taken the experience of her faith, her continent, and her world perspective, and turned them into always standing up for what’s right.” Enninful said that Iman’s legacy will endure as “she continues to fight for equality, call out prejudice, challenge injustice, and work for a better world wherever she finds those in need of fairer treatment.” In her acceptance speech, Iman recalled the early days of the AIDS epidemic and the dedication of amfAR’s founders, Dr. Mathilde Krim and Elizabeth Taylor. She said that “because AIDS remains a terrible reality,” we must “reaffirm our commitment to amfAR.”

Yvonne Force Villareal presented the amfAR Award of Courage to Marc Glimcher, sharing that he is “generous of spirit” and “serves as an example for doing what is right.” In his acceptance speech, Marc Glimcher remembered the arrival of HIV/AIDS in New York City, and said, “it was impossible not to be aware of the impact that AIDS had on our creative community and be profoundly shaken by it.” He encouraged guests to continue their support for amfAR, as “artists and scientists allow us to change how we see the world.”

The evening featured an exciting live auction conducted by auctioneer Alexander Gilkes. Highlights of the auction included:

Rico, an oil on linen painting by Alex Katz, sold for $500,000

Untitled (Landscape), an oil, wax, and resin work on canvas by Julian Schnabel, sold for $210,000

A Terry O’Neill photograph of Brigitte Bardot sold twice for $105,000

Chanel Feather Headdress (B) New York, a photograph by Irving Penn

One Summer Day for amfAR, an acrylic work on canvas by Katherine Bradford

Cowboy Duo, acrylic works on paper by Richard Hambleton

A ten-day luxury trip through Botswana with Wilderness Safaris

An opportunity to attend the YANINA runway show during Paris Haute Couture Week and create a custom dress with Yulia Yanina

Merry Belle diamond, emerald, and white gold earrings

A screen print of Chris Levine’s She’s Light (dots)

A Jacob & Co. five time zone watch set with 4.90 carats of white diamonds

The evening featured two outstanding performances. Electronic music duo SOFI TUKKER entertained dinner guests with their singles “Drinkee” and “Purple Hat.” Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Charlie Puth closed the night, singing chart-topping hits such as “How Long,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and “Attention,” which had guests out of their seats dancing.

The event’s Signature Sponsor was Merry Belle – a collection of fine jewelry (www.merry-belle.com). Mandarin Oriental, New York was the Associate Sponsor. Wines were generously provided by Boroli. Beer provided courtesy of Heineken.

The amfAR Gala New York is produced by Andrew Boose/AAB Productions.

Official hashtag of the event: #amfARNewYork.