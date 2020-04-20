Heidi Klum is putting her supermodel status to good charitable use. With an eye for both high fashion and women’s health issues, she also demonstrates a knack for combining the two. She has made a habit of donating the dresses she has worn to assorted celebrity functions to charity.

Her Oscar gown went to the Red Dress Program, and Klum also modeled at a fundraiser for that charity, which raises awareness about heart disease in women.

Another of her garments went to the ‘27 Dresses’ auction benefitting the Lavender Trust breast cancer charity. Klum also found time to attend Madonna’s gala for Raising Malawi, which provides food, water, medical care and schooling to orphans.

She’s also a supporter of UNICEF, skin cancer charity IMCG (for which she modeled a t-shirt), and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, which aims to prevent infants from contracting AIDS from their mothers and discover treatments for other life-threatening pediatric illnesses.