This week, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) held its 18th annual Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon & Symposium in a virtual format for the first time.

Heidi Klum Speaks at Virtual Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon

The inspiring event raised $1.25 million to ensure that, even in the midst of a global crisis, BCRF’s international legion of leading scientists can continue their lifesaving work. Over 400 attendees joined to hear directly from esteemed breast cancer experts about the latest advances in breast cancer research, and to honor two remarkable philanthropists for their commitment to the cause.

Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere received the Evelyn H. Lauder Humanitarian Award, in recognition of their significant impact in the breast cancer community. The couple has supported BCRF for more than 15 years, both personally and through the Michael Kors company.

While accepting the award, Kors shared, “As designers, celebrating women and bringing out the best in them has always been our biggest goal. In everything that we do, Lance and I strive to give women the confidence they need to roll up their sleeves every day and achieve their goals. It’s only fitting that we stand with them in this fight.”

“We’ve known too many who have been devastated by breast cancer, from my mother who lived with breast cancer for 31 years, to my sister who is a breast cancer survivor, to dear friends and colleagues. We have committed ourselves to BCRF because of the groundbreaking research that they fund, that will one day bring us a cure,” said Le Pere.

Hosted by Heidi Klum, the event featured touching musical performances by Billy Porter and Deborah Cox and special appearances by Kate Hudson, Audra McDonald and Anna Wintour.

This year’s symposium opened with remarks from BCRF Founding Scientific Director Larry Norton, MD of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It was moderated by BCRF’s Scientific Director Judy Garber, MD, MPH of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, joined by an esteemed panel that included Lisa Carey, MD, ScM, of University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Graham Colditz, DrPH, MD, MPH, of Washington University School of Medicine, and Constance Lehman, MD, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital.

The event’s leadership included Honorary Co-Chairs Nina Garcia, Kinga Lampert, Leonard A. Lauder, William P. Lauder; Lead Chairs Aerin Lauder and Laura Slatkin; Founding Chairs Sandra G. Krakoff, Hillie Mahoney, Mary Alice Pappas, Frances Scaife, Judith P. Schlager; Event Co-Chairs Donna Acquavella, Louise T. Braver, Raysa Fanjul, Betsy Green, Ronnie Heyman, Judy Lauder, Patricia Quick, Lyn M. Ross, Jan Willinger; and Men in Pink Chairs Stephen Jacoby, Burt Minkoff, Thomas C. Quick and Krystian von Speidel.

The event’s Underwriters included Louise & David Braver Philanthropic Fund, Florida Crystals, Ronnie Heyman, Lambert Family Foundation, Kinga Lampert, Leonard & Judy Lauder Fund, William P. Lauder & Lori Kanter Tritsch, Thomas C. Quick, Laura & Harry Slatkin, and UBS.

Erich Bergen served as Director and Executive Producer. Batwin + Robin Productions provided creative direction, video editing and original animation.