On Giving Tuesday, UNICEF USA will host UNICEF at 75 events in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington DC.

Presented by Johnson & Johnson, this year’s event will bring together UNICEF supporters across the country to celebrate UNICEF’s historic 75th year of lifesaving work. Funds raised at the event will support UNICEF’s mission to relentlessly pursue an equitable world for every child.

The evening will feature a short film showcasing UNICEF’s vital work from the past, present and future. Directed by Academy Award nominated director Ben Proudfoot (A Concerto is a Conversation), the film will take audiences around the world to see UNICEF’s mantra of “we won’t stop” in action.

In addition to in-person events that will adhere to all state and CDC guidelines, guests will also have the option to stream the event from their own devices.

Why:

UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories around the world and has saved more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization. As UNICEF celebrates its 75th anniversary, we’re at our most important moment in history. UNICEF has spent most of the year working to control COVID-19 around the world and restart children’s lives – but there is still work to be done.

UNICEF is working day in and day out to ensure equitable vaccine distribution worldwide and help build the world back better than it was before for children with a focus on education, mental health, vaccines, and elevating their voices. UNICEF won’t stop until every child has come back from COVID-19 and can achieve the kind of future they deserve.

Who:

Honorary Chairs: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Millie Bobby Brown, Danny Glover, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katy Perry, UNICEF Ambassadors Sofia Carson, Tea Leoni and Alyssa Milano and UNICEF Supporters Danielle Kang, Heidi Klum, Jeremy Lin, Justin H. Min, Alex Morgan and Sydney Sweeney

Regional Chairs: Wasan Alfalahi, Shannon Allen, Brenda Bancel, Habiba Dhanani, George & Khristian Howell, Sippi Khurana, Tonise Paul, and Sobia A. Shaikh

NextGen Chairs: Livia Cheung, Christine Lico Weigelt, and Stephen Wang

Executive Producer Chair: Wendy Serrino

Executive Producers: Brenda & Stéphane Bancel, Elena Marimo Berk, Bill & Cindee Dietz, Sippi & Ajay Khurana, Landry Family Foundation, Susan Littlefield & Martin Roper, Martha & Adam Metz, Newmarket Capital, Christopher, Thomas & Peter Roper, Wendy & Frank Serrino, Kerry & Brendan Swords, and Tina & Byron Trott

When:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

6:30 PM – 10:30 PM PDT

Where:

NeueHouse Hollywood – 6121 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles CA, 90028

Tickets:

Individual in-person tickets starting at $1,500. Virtual tickets starting at $200.

To find out more, click here.