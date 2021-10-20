Alyssa has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2003. In 2004, she launched UNICEF’s Trick or Treat campaign.

Milano is the lead ambassador for the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Disease Control. Her first action as ambassador was to donate $250,000 to the charity’s Drug Fund to be used to battle lymphatic filariasis (LF) in Myanmar.

She says, “Words cannot fully express the devastation and horror caused by NTDs [Neglected Tropical Diseases]. Until now, these diseases have been hidden in the shadows, but working with the Global Network, I am focused on bringing this tragedy to the public eye.”

Milano has received an humanitarian award from Sri Chinmoy: The Peace Meditation at the United Nation and The John Wayne Cancer Institute’s 2004 Spirit of Hollywood Award, for her commitment to making a positive difference in the

lives of others.

Alyssa hosted a photography exhibition and auction in Los Angeles which raised close to $50,000 for Nkosi's Haven, an organization that runs care centers in South Africa for AIDS-afflicted mothers and children.