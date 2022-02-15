Last week GLAAD and the NFL hosted ‘A Night of Pride,’ sponsored by Pepsi Stronger Together, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California.

Alyssa Milano attends A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL

Credit/Copyright: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for GLAAD

The evening featured a performance by Big Freedia as well as panel discussions on advances in LGBTQ inclusion in sports and the NFL’s commitment to LGBTQ former and current players.

Guests included Alyssa Milano, Anthony Bowens, August Getty, Big Freedia, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Jai Rodriguez, Jari Jones, Jeka Jane, Joey Zauzig, Justin Sylvester, Kent Boyd, LZ Granderson, Mollee Grey, Philemon Chambers, R.K. Russell, Ryan O’Callaghan, Sonya DeVille, Victoria Brito, as well as Pamela Stewart, Chair of GLAAD’s Board of Directors.

LZ Granderson, host of the ABC News podcast ‘Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,’ moderated a discussion on LGBTQ inclusion in the NFL with out NFL Legend Ryan O’Callaghan and NFL free agent R.K. Russell, who came out as bi in 2019.

GLAAD Board Chair Pamela Stewart moderated a panel on LGBTQ inclusion in advertising featuring Mohit Jolly, Senior Director of Marketing for the Global Ads Marketing Organization at Google, trans actress model and producer Jari Jones, and Brent Miller, Senior Director for Global LGBTQ Equality at P&G.

GLAAD’s Visibility Project, a program dedicated to growing LGBTQ inclusion in advertising, announced that, based on ads released ahead of the game, only one ad is set to expressly feature LGBTQ people or issues. The ad for the Google Pixel 6 features a queer couple. Additionally, Vrbo will air a “pre-game” ad which features LGBTQ people. GLAAD will track ads during Super Bowl LVI at GLAAD.org.

During the event, Anthony Allen Ramos, Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards presented GLAAD awards to the following previously announced recipients of Special Recognition of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards:

‘Coded: The Hidden Love of JC Leyendecker,’ a documentary short which chronicles the evolution of LGBTQ images in advertising.

‘Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,’ an ABC News podcast hosted by sports columnist LZ Granderson.

Outsports.com’s 2021 coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.