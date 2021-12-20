It was Alyssa Milano's birthday on December 19, and the star is asking fans to donate to the ERA Coalition.

The ERA Coalition’s goal is to amend the Constitution to ensure that one cannot be discriminated against because of one’s sex. The ERA Coalition is comprised of some 200 national and local partner and supporter organizations across the country representing millions of advocates working for the equality of all.

“Will you donate to the @ERACoalition for my birthday?” tweeted Milano. “No amount is too small. Even just 5 dollars would make a different in the fight for equality.”

You can make a donation here.