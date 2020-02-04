Will supports UNICEF and told BANG Showbiz, “Every time I strip down to my underwear some money goes to the charity, so it’s kind of my way of helping, making a contribution. Plus, it brings the ladies in. The ladies love it.”

A stock car driven by Ferrell in “Talladega Nights” benefitted Variety in an eBay auction.

Ferrell took part in the charity swim, “Swim With Mike” in aid of charity Saturday.