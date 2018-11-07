In 2006, Kutcher announced he would donate one dollar to Habitat For Humanity for each of the first 50,000 MySpace users who add him as a friend.
In 2008 he spent a week building homes for the disadvantaged in Central America.
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher created the DNA Foundation, which aims to raise awareness about and eliminate child sex slavery worldwide by changing cultural stereotypes. The Foundation also focuses on rehabilitation.
