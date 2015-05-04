Declare Yourself is a national nonpartisan, nonprofit campaign initiated in 2004 to energize and empower a new movement of young voters.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 64
Declare Yourself has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Levine
- Adrian Grenier
- Amy Adams
- Anthony Kiedis
- Ashton Kutcher
- Ben Affleck
- Benicio del Toro
- Ben Stiller
- Brittany Snow
- Cameron Diaz
- Christina Aguilera
- Courteney Cox
- Demi Moore
- Djimon Hounsou
- Drew Barrymore
- Dustin Hoffman
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Esai Morales
- Ethan Suplee
- Eva Longoria
- Forest Whitaker
- Gabrielle Union
- Halle Berry
- Hayden Panettiere
- Hilary Duff
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Jamie Foxx
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jessica Alba
- Jimmy Carter
- Jonah Hill
- Kate Bosworth
- Kevin Bacon
- Kevin Connolly
- Kevin Smith
- Kevin Spacey
- Kirsten Dunst
- Kristen Bell
- Kyra Sedgwick
- Laura Linney
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Mandy Moore
- Maria Bello
- Matt Stone
- Mel Gibson
- Michelle Trachtenberg
- Morgan Freeman
- Natalie Portman
- Norman Lear
- Reese Witherspoon
- Rosario Dawson
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Sarah Silverman
- Scarlett Johansson
- Shia LaBeouf
- Tatyana Ali
- Tobey Maguire
- Trey Parker
- Usher
- Vince Vaughn
- Whoopi Goldberg
- will.i.am
- Zach Braff