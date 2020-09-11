Barrymore has travelled twice to Kenya on missions with the World Food Programme.
Barrymore is also a Baby2Baby Angel and a Giving Tree Honoree.
Charities & foundations supported 13
Drew Barrymore has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 13
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Children, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education
