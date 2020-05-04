For #GivingTuesdayNow on Tuesday, May 5, the general public is invited to a livestream event from 1-5 p.m. CST to “Take 5 Together #forStJude” and enjoy time to sing, dance, cook, stretch, laugh and give back to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

St. Jude celebrity and influencer friends Michael Strahan, Drew Barrymore, Ashley Tisdale, Kaia Gerber, Rio Roma, SHAED, SOFI TUKKER, Nick Swisher, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scotty McCreery, Chef Adrianne Calvo and more will “take 5” with the biggest stars of all – St. Jude patients – to delight and inspire viewers. Additionally, St. Jude partner Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, is launching a TikTok dance challenge to engage supporters who opt to show their best moves #forStJude.

“At St. Jude, our patient families remind us daily that no matter where we are in the world and whatever difficult circumstances we face, it’s important to find ways to be inspired and delighted, and never lose hope. On May 5, we’ll all have the opportunity to come together in support of #GivingTuesdayNow, and to bring joy and meaningful impact to the lives of millions as we ‘Take 5 Together #forStJude,’” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Let’s show the world that when facing some of life’s greatest challenges and even when we have to be physically apart, together, we can make a difference in the lives of others and the children at St. Jude.”

Take 5 Together #forStJude, put on in collaboration with First Tube Media and supported by KLĒNSKIN, First Horizon Foundation and Mixbook will be livestreamed across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. The stream will feature, dance lessons, cooking segments, live performances and virtual celebration surprises from celebrity friends and St. Jude patients.

“It filled me with joy to surprise a very special St. Jude patient for Take 5 Together #forStJude, and I’m excited to share that with everyone,” said Michael Strahan. “I’m inspired by the many acts of kindness we’ve witnessed around the world. Because of people’s generous hearts, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is still helping families facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

“We are thrilled to support St. Jude and participate in Take 5 Together #forStJude to help make a positive difference in the lives of people around the world,” said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. “We look forward to working together to spread joy on this very special day by creating memorable experiences that inspire hope.”

To learn more about the event, visit stjude.org.