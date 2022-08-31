Sports Broadcasting trailblazer and award-winning Talk Show Host Ann Liguori will be hosting her 24th Annual Ann Liguori Foundation (ALF) Charity Golf Classic on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, N.Y.

Alex Lifeson, Hall of Fame Guitarist, RUSH

The annual charity outing benefits not-for-profits that work in the field of cancer research and care including the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and East End Hospice.

Dan Pontecorvo, Global Director of Real Estate & Engineering, Jane Street Capital, is the 2022 ALF Business Honoree, and Alex Lifeson, Hall of Fame Guitarist, Rush, will accept the 2022 ALF Music Honoree Award at the Award’s Dinner that evening.

Sponsors for the annual event are ABM, STRUCTURE TONE, PLATINUM, and Tommy & Shounda Foster. Donors for the charity tournament include Dooney & Bourke, DunDonald Links, Dunning Apparel, Dune Jewelry & the Hamptons Rope Collection, Eye King, FRENCH POOL TOY Wine, Golf in a Box, Hotel Indigo EAST END, Hubert Prive Golf Sculptures, IBKUL Athleisure Apparel, Linda Hartough, Hidden Links, North & West Coast Links Golf IRELAND, No Sweat, PEAKVISION Sunglasses, SwingLube, TaylorMade and Tour Edge.

“This is a disease we are all too familiar with,” says Liguori. “We are all directly or indirectly affected by this dreadful disease and anything we can do to fight cancer has been a mission of mine for decades since our family lost my Dad to cancer in 1981. We also lost my brother to leukemia when he was 22. My sister Jean, brother Dan and I, are committed to this cause forever.”

“We’re thrilled to honor Hall of Fame guitarist Alex Lifeson, who is a passionate golfer as well. And Dan Pontecorvo, our Business Honoree, is a shining light! And we so appreciate the support from our amazing sponsors, golfers, donors, and volunteers. And the golf community is so very generous, which we’re so grateful for,” adds Liguori.

In addition to Ann’s philanthropic work, the broadcaster hosts a weekly ‘Talking Golf’ show on WFAN-NY, April – September, Sunday mornings, 7-8 AM, where she was the first woman to host a call-in sport’s show. The ‘Hey Liguori, What’s the Story’ show aired every week on WFAN for 24 years. Ann was also the first woman to host her own prime-time show on The Golf Channel. Ann’s ‘Sports Innerview’ cable show aired weekly for 17 years as Ann interviewed the top legends in sports. And the ‘Sports Innerview’ radio show airs Saturday morning’s on WLIW.

Ann recently was honored with the ‘Winnie Palmer Award,’ at the MET Golf Writers National Award’s Dinner, previously awarded to Barbara Nicklaus, Nancy Lopez, Tom Watson, Ernie Els and Gary Player, to name a few.

Ann is the Global Ambassador for IBKUL Athleisure line and has collaborated on a jewelry line with DUNE JEWELRY called the Hamptons Rope Collection.

