Launching today, dozens of popular artists and influencers such as Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Natalie Grant, Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music, Jekalyn Carr, Banda MS and more will be rocking a new t-shirt with a colorful design and the powerful message Love Music. Stop Cancer. to raise awareness and support for kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Lady A is participating in the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Through upcoming radiothons and social media engagement, artists and radio personalities will be encouraging fans to support St. Jude by making a monthly pledge as a St. Jude Partner in Hope. The t-shirt is an incentive for donors who register to participate. The campaign is part of a fundraising program called #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids that Jason Thomas Gordon, grandson of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas, founded to continue his grandfather’s legacy.

This year more than 300 radio stations across the country representing a variety of genres will host annual St. Jude radiothons, knowing cancer is a multi-trillion dollar, multi-year problem requiring millions of supporters coming together to solve. Funds raised will help fuel the current six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan to triple its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. At St. Jude, music therapy is offered to patients and helps St. Jude kids achieve a variety of goals, from reducing pain and anxiety to supporting during physical therapy.

Visit musicgives.org to learn more about Love Music. Stop Cancer.