On Thursday, Feb. 10, at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE hotel, an evening celebration is planned to honor the legacy of the late legendary NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall at the Legends for Charity Annual Dinner benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This year FOX Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews will be honored with the coveted Pat Summerall Award to recognize her career accomplishments and the inspiration she brings to her community, viewers and patient families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Andrews is the first female recipient of the award and currently reports for “FOX NFL Sunday,” focusing on sideline coverage to 56.4 million viewers, in addition to reporting for NFL Thursday.

“It is a tremendous honor to be the first female recipient of the coveted Pat Summerall Award,” said Andrews. “Pat set the standard for all of us to follow in our business. To receive this award at this dinner that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charitable organization near and dear to my heart will make this evening that much more special.”

Andrews first visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2013, where she met St. Jude patient Zane and they bonded over their shared love for the Florida Gators. Zane began treatment at St. Jude in 2010 after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since their introduction, they have remained friends and connect via video calls like this one from 2021 during a St. Jude fundraising campaign. Zane is now 15 years old and cancer-free.

“We are deeply appreciative of the NFL community’s continued generosity and their shared passion for our mission. It’s an incredible honor to celebrate humanitarian legacy of Pat Summerall’s each year, brought to life in the many ways Erin is making a difference for others, including our St. Jude families,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem and support from events and communities like these are crucial for St. Jude to continue its groundbreaking research and treatment and carry out its $11.5 billion plan to accelerate its impact on kids around the world.”

An online auction for St. Jude will feature one-of-a-kind sports, travel and entertainment items that will be available for bidding online from Thursday, Feb. 3, until Thursday, Feb.17. Visit LegendsforCharity.com for more information.

Events like Legends for Charity help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Since its inception more than 16 years ago, Legends for Charity has raised more than $8 million for St. Jude. Past honorees include, James Brown, Greg Gumbel, Jim Nantz, Chris Berman, Cris Collinsworth, The NFL ON FOX, Al Michaels, Archie Manning, Michael Strahan, Joe Buck, John Madden, Rich Eisen, Tony Dungy, Bill Cowher and Jim Kelly. The 2021 dinner raised $900,000 for St. Jude.

All CDC and local guidelines will be followed to ensure the health and safety of participants are the highest priority.

For more information, visit legendsforcharity.com.